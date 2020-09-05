BAKER - James Russell
Age 29, was born in Hampton Roads, VA. He is survived by his father, James J. Baker and Cara Zosh of Los Alamos, NM and mother, Jane and Greg Elwood of Winchester VA; sister, Jessica Baker of West Valley NY; fiancé, Brianna Williams; and many loving family members. As an infant, Jim was diagnosed with a rare condition that caused blindness. Along Jim's journey, he became the best big brother, a brilliant student, a loving family member, and a person of faith. He received a full scholarship at the University of Rochester and during this time, physical and mental health challenges emerged. Family, friends, and strangers rallied around Jim but too often Jim's experiences highlighted how our world struggles to embrace diversity and denying many the ability to contribute greatly to our society. Jim received Newton, a service dog, from Leader Dogs for the Blind. In May of this year, Jim and Newton achieved their goal of walking 1 million steps. Jim passed away in his sleep, loved and at home with family. Jim's Family would like to request donations to be considered for Leader Dogs for the Blind, https://www.leaderdog.org/donate
or National Alliance of Mental Health Institute https://www.nami.org/About-NAMI/Donate-to-NAMI
. We had set out to enrich his life and it turned out he was the one that enriched our lives beyond measure. What we cherish most about Jim is that he remained kindhearted, patient, and courageous his entire life regardless of obstacles. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News, VA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. For the full obituary, please see Peninsula's website: www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/obituaries
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2020.