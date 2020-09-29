Menu
James RUSSELL
RUSSELL - James
September 27, 2020, of Cheektowaga. Loving father of Renee and Ronald Russell; devoted grandfather of Alyssa Russell; dear son of the late Angus and Mary Russell; cherished brother of Joseph (Rose) Russell, John (Marcia) Russell, Janet (James) Hitzel and Judi (Patrick) Morrow; beloved ex-husband and friend of Christine Russell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday from 4-8 PM at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St., (one block East of Union Rd.), West Seneca.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
