FORMAN - James S.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on October 26, 2020. Cherished husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Scimeca) Forman and the late Faye (nee Becker) Forman; devoted father of Catherine (Dennis) Blattenberger, Stephen (Christine) Forman, Kathy Sweeney-Root, Debra (Jerold) Allein, Sally Chirico (David Mangiapane) and Steven Chalcraft; cherished grandfather of Stephen Jr., Ian, Josh, Erik, John Paul and Alex; dear brother of Robert (Lorri) Forman and Paul Forman; also survived by loving great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. James was a US Navy Veteran. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.