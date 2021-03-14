SCHRADER - James F., Jr. "Fred"
February 27, 2021, of Largo, FL, formerly of Williamsville, NY. Dear father of Jenny (Peter) Dauer, Eric, Patrick and the late W. Kenneth Schrader; loving grandfather of Sara Dauer, Ashley, Alexis, and Kenneth Schrader; brother of John C. (Diane) and James M. Schrader. Fred was a United States Marine Corps veteran, and member of the BPOE. He retired from the Village of Williamsville Department of Public Works. No services to be held at this time, flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Fred's name to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks at elks.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.