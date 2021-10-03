Menu
James L. "Scotty" SCOTT
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
SCOTT - James L. "Scotty"
September 30, 2021, age 86. Beloved husband of 65 years to Doris L. (nee Halm) Scott; devoted father of James A. (fiancee Susan Friedhaber), Jeffrey (Lorie Babbi), Joseph, and the late Gerald (Doreen); loving grandfather of Lee, Reid (Stefany), Nicholas (Korie), Jessica (Casey) Bauer, and Brianna; adored great-grandfather of Lena; dearest brother of Donald (late Kay) Scott, Lionel McDonald, Nancy Wood, and Lawanna (late Howard) Tasker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Monday from 2-4 PM at the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Harris Corners Fire Department, 585 US-20A, Strykersville, NY 14145 or the Alzheimer's Association of WNY, 6215 Sheridan Dr #100, Buffalo, NY 14221. Mr. Scott was a United States Army Veteran and had a passion for flying. Please share memories and condolences on Jim's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Oct
4
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
