SIMMONS - James A. "Tony"

September 11, 1968-June 14, 2021. Passed away from a brief illness. Beloved husband of Nina (nee Ball); loving father of Jordaan, Teyon and Erik (Jennifer) Simmons; cherished grandfather of E'Lani and Jaise; loving son of Nancy Simmons and the late James L. Simmons; brother of Rena Simmons; uncle of Terrell Kelly; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Allan R. Core Funeral Home.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 11, 2021.