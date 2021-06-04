SITTNICK - James
May 29, 2021: Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Norma (Messerschmid) Sittnick; children, Martin (Meghan) Sittnick, Beth (TJ) VanVolkenburg and Sean Sittnick; grandchildren, Emma and Norah VanVolkenburg; sister, Kay (Dick) Garlapow; sisters-in-law, Jan Sittnick and Sandy Sittnick; mother-in-law, Anna Messerschmid; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children and dear friends. Jim's life story will be shared during his visitation, Friday, June 4th, 6-9 PM at BARTOLOMEO & PEROTTO FUNERAL HOME, 1411 Vintage Lane (between 390 and Long Pond Rd.). His service will be celebrated, Sunday, June 6th, 3 PM at the Acorn Shelter in Durand Eastman Park. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to National Kidney Foundation
, 1344 University Ave., Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607, in Jim's memory.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.