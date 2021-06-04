Menu
James SITTNICK
May 29, 2021: Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Norma (Messerschmid) Sittnick; children, Martin (Meghan) Sittnick, Beth (TJ) VanVolkenburg and Sean Sittnick; grandchildren, Emma and Norah VanVolkenburg; sister, Kay (Dick) Garlapow; sisters-in-law, Jan Sittnick and Sandy Sittnick; mother-in-law, Anna Messerschmid; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, foster children and dear friends. Jim's life story will be shared during his visitation, Friday, June 4th, 6-9 PM at BARTOLOMEO & PEROTTO FUNERAL HOME, 1411 Vintage Lane (between 390 and Long Pond Rd.). His service will be celebrated, Sunday, June 6th, 3 PM at the Acorn Shelter in Durand Eastman Park. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Ave., Suite 270, Rochester, NY 14607, in Jim's memory. For more information about Jim, please go to our website: www.bartolomeo.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home, Inc. - Rochester
1411 Vintage Lane, Rochester, NY
Jun
6
Service
3:00p.m.
Durand Eastman Park, Acorn Shelter
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy Billittier
Family
June 3, 2021
