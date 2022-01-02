SMITH - James M.
Of Orchard Park, NY; December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn L. (nee Buchanan); dearest father of James (Debbie), Douglas and the late Scott Smith; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Hubert (Fannie) Smith and late June (late Warren) Haas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY. Masks are required for funeral home visitation and church services. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.