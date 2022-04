SMITH - James M.Of Orchard Park, NY; December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn L. (nee Buchanan); dearest father of James (Debbie), Douglas and the late Scott Smith; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Hubert (Fannie) Smith and late June (late Warren) Haas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY. Masks are required for funeral home visitation and church services. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com