Buffalo News
James M. SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
SMITH - James M.
Of Orchard Park, NY; December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn L. (nee Buchanan); dearest father of James (Debbie), Douglas and the late Scott Smith; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of the late Hubert (Fannie) Smith and late June (late Warren) Haas; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Tuesday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY. Masks are required for funeral home visitation and church services. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Jan
5
Prayer Service
9:45a.m.
NY
Jan
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
146 Reserve Road, West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
