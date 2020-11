SMITH - JamesOf Buffalo, entered into rest October 28, 2020; devoted father of Dylan; dear brother of Dolores; fond uncle of Brandon and Aliyah; relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, from 3-6 PM, for a gathering in James's memory. Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com