James V. SPERDUTI
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
SPERDUTI - James V.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 20, 2021. Loving husband of Anne E. (Schmidle) Sperduti; devoted father of James M. Sperduti and Marisa A. Dryja; cherished grandfather of Michael Sperduti and Ashley (Michael) Newton; brother of the late Jennie (William) Hart; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Sperduti was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Our small street was full of young children in my childhood years of the 1960`s and 70`s. Mr. Sperduti and his family were wonderful people and helped to make our neighborhood an ideal environment for children to grow and explore and learn. He has my respect and gratitude. May he rest-in-peace.
Paul Cizdziel
Other
December 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathies!
Tracy kupka
December 27, 2021
Ann & family, we´ve been neighbor´s for 25 years. Jim always was there to help my family. He will missed. Prayers for your family, Ann.
The Harrington´s
Friend
December 26, 2021
I never met Jim in person, but I knew through his volunteerism with the Food Shuttle of WNY. He helped out many in need, and I thank him for his service.
James V Clohessy
Other
December 26, 2021
