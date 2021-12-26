SPERDUTI - James V.
Of West Seneca, NY, December 20, 2021. Loving husband of Anne E. (Schmidle) Sperduti; devoted father of James M. Sperduti and Marisa A. Dryja; cherished grandfather of Michael Sperduti and Ashley (Michael) Newton; brother of the late Jennie (William) Hart; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Sperduti was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.