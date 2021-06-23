Menu
James E. STAHL
STAHL - James E.
Age 85, passed peacefully at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, due to lung disease and a long history of heart problems. James served in the United States Army. He was an animal lover, and had a soft spot for dogs. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Edwin (Jennifer) Stahl, Beverly (Marty) Judge, and Michael Stahl; he will be missed by his grandchildren Jessica and Benjamin Stahl, Jenny Wiedman, Chrissy Judge and Emily Tuttle; great-grandfather of Sydney Wiedman. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
2 Entries
Roberta Stahl
July 13, 2021
I am sorry to hear of the passing of a good old friend. As we all know he is in a better place now. We will keep JIMMY on our prayer LIST GOD BLESS & may he rest in peace.
William J. Brainard
Friend
June 23, 2021
