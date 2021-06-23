STAHL - James E.

Age 85, passed peacefully at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, due to lung disease and a long history of heart problems. James served in the United States Army. He was an animal lover, and had a soft spot for dogs. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his children, Edwin (Jennifer) Stahl, Beverly (Marty) Judge, and Michael Stahl; he will be missed by his grandchildren Jessica and Benjamin Stahl, Jenny Wiedman, Chrissy Judge and Emily Tuttle; great-grandfather of Sydney Wiedman. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.