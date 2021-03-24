STAVESKI - James E.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 21, 2021, at age 84. Beloved husband of 61 years to Gloria (nee Barone) Staveski; devoted father of Mark (Laurie) Staveski, Stephen (Christina) Staveski and Lynn (Daniel) Cavicchi; cherished grandfather of Adam and Sonia Staveski and Noah, Bella and Lulu Cavicchi; loving son of the late Henry and Nancy (nee Buckanovich) Staveski; dear brother of the late Robert (Diane) Staveski; fond brother-in-law of Michael (Gracine) Barone; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousin Debbie Buckanovich. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Friday (March 26, 2021) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Saturday (March 27, 2021) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.