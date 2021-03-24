Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. STAVESKI
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
STAVESKI - James E.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on March 21, 2021, at age 84. Beloved husband of 61 years to Gloria (nee Barone) Staveski; devoted father of Mark (Laurie) Staveski, Stephen (Christina) Staveski and Lynn (Daniel) Cavicchi; cherished grandfather of Adam and Sonia Staveski and Noah, Bella and Lulu Cavicchi; loving son of the late Henry and Nancy (nee Buckanovich) Staveski; dear brother of the late Robert (Diane) Staveski; fond brother-in-law of Michael (Gracine) Barone; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins, including special cousin Debbie Buckanovich. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, on Friday (March 26, 2021) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, on Saturday (March 27, 2021) at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
6919 Transit Rd, Swormville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Your Bridge Buddies
March 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results