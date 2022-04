STINEHOUR - JamesAge 73, of Rochester, NY. Entered into rest March 11, 2021, due to cancer. He leaves his beloved wife Judy; three boys; and four granddaughters; son of the late Ed Stinehour and Norma English; brother of Judy (James) Cabanaugh, late Edward (Sandy). A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date. For more information, please visit www.crawful.com