TERRELL - James, Jr.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 12, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 165 Doat St., Buffalo, on Saturday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Terrell was an Army veteran. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.