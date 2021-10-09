Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James W. TEUBNER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
TEUBNER - James W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Odojewski) Teubner; devoted father of Brian Teubner; cherished grandfather of Brett Teubner; loving son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Teubner. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia's Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rosemarie and Brian so sorry to hear of Jim's passing sending prayers for your family
Linda Bordonaro
October 10, 2021
I sorry to hear about your loss you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers trust in God he will help you in this time of need stay in faith. John :3:16
Steve bezak
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy Rose. You and your family are in my thought and prayers.
Patty Strauss
Work
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results