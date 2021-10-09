TEUBNER - James W.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Odojewski) Teubner; devoted father of Brian Teubner; cherished grandfather of Brett Teubner; loving son of the late Clarence and Dorothy Teubner. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, from 1-4 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment White Chapel Memorial Park. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.