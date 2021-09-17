TOOKE - James L., Sr.
Age 88, formerly of North Tonawanda, September 14, 2021. Husband of the late Anita M. (nee Stacy) Tooke who died in 2003; father of Jayne (Bruce) Dessereaux, James (Amy Deppa) Tooke and Jay (Sophia) Tooke; father-in-law of the late Norma Tooke; grandfather of Justin (Lauren) Dessereaux, Krysta (Brian) Miga, Jill (Cara) Rossi, Stacy (Jazon) Hart and Trevor Tooke and four great-grandchildren; son of the late Lloyd and Elizabeth Tooke and brother of Joan (late Rodney) Neuman and the late Lloyd Tooke. Also survived by nieces and nephews. James was a 3 sport athlete at North Tonawanda High School, upon graduation he was signed by Dick Fisher to a Professional Baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league organization. James joined the US Marine Corps on a 3 year stint and served on the USS Tarawa during the Korean War Conflict. After an honorable discharge, James came home and entered the workforce (most of his working life included sales of commercial equipment across the Northeast US) and started a family with his loving wife Anita. James was also a life member of Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion and was founder of the Tonawanda Football Clinic. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Graveside Service with Military Honors at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., in the Town of Tonawanda on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Please assemble in the Office parking lot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of James may be made to Wounded Warriors
Foundation. Please share condolences online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.