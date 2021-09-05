TURNER - James E.

Passed peacefully August 29, 2021, after a long illness. He was 82. Father of

James L. (Joanne) Turner, Lori (David) Coons, and Sharon (Mark) Kobel; grandfather of Stephen (Kelly), Matthew (Katy) and David Turner, Aaron and Kyle Coons and Jacob (Jordan) Filkorn; great-grandfather of Nathaniel, Zachary and Robin Filkorn; son of late Clarence and late Mildred (née Golden) Turner; brother of late William (Marion) Turner, late Shirley (late Thomas) McNamara, and Jeanette (late Raymond) Connors; also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Jim was a longtime friend of Bill W. He will be missed by his numerous family and friends. Jim donated his remains to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Service will be held on October 5, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park at 11 AM. If desired, please send a donation to Bishop Timon-St. Jude School or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.