Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James V. BARILE
BARILE - James V.
Entered into rest on November 21, 2020. Loving son of Joanne (Robert) Norgang and the late Stephen Barile; cherished brother of Stephen Barile Jr. and JoAnnalyn (Dino) Falletta; adored uncle of Isabella and Guiliana. Private Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. James was a US Marine Veteran. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Due to NYS guidelines occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.