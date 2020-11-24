BARILE - James V.

Entered into rest on November 21, 2020. Loving son of Joanne (Robert) Norgang and the late Stephen Barile; cherished brother of Stephen Barile Jr. and JoAnnalyn (Dino) Falletta; adored uncle of Isabella and Guiliana. Private Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. James was a US Marine Veteran. Arrangements by JOSEPH SPANO AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Due to NYS guidelines occupancy limits and social distancing will be observed.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.