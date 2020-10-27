Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James V. GLOGOZA
GLOGOZA - James V.
October 25, 2020, age 76, beloved husband of Rita (nee Maciejewski) Glogoza; devoted father of Daria (Andrew) Hoak, Tracy (Richard) Bashara and James (Marie) Glogoza; loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Emily, Augustus, Evelyn, Vivienne and Enzo; dear brother of Donna (Jerry) Piniewski, Linda Glogoza, Christine Glogoza, Daria Schank and Mary Jo Whalen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Urban-Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.