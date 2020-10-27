GLOGOZA - James V.
October 25, 2020, age 76, beloved husband of Rita (nee Maciejewski) Glogoza; devoted father of Daria (Andrew) Hoak, Tracy (Richard) Bashara and James (Marie) Glogoza; loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Emily, Augustus, Evelyn, Vivienne and Enzo; dear brother of Donna (Jerry) Piniewski, Linda Glogoza, Christine Glogoza, Daria Schank and Mary Jo Whalen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.