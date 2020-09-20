Menu
James V. WEBER
Weber - James V.
September 14, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 51 years to Sharon (nee Poth); dear father of Kimberly (Jason) Stachowski and Kevin Weber; cherished grandfather of Colton and Carter; dear brother of the late Thomas Weber; brother-in-law of Catherine (William) Bauer, and Charlene (Joseph) Kozak; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
