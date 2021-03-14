Van SPLUNDER - James
Age 98, originally of Holland, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to the late Ruth Van Splunder; devoted father of Sandra (Donald) Henry, Deborah (John) Dresser, Timothy (Amy) Van Splunder, Mary Jo (Richard) Grubenhoff and the late James R. (Maria) Van Splunder; grandfather to ten grandchildren and great-grandfather to 14. James is also survived by a sister Marie (Richard) Wiedemann; son of the late Morris and Jobina Van Splunder; brother of the late Lenard (Emma) Van Splunder, Janet (Duane) Abbey, Cornelius (Elizabeth) Van Splunder, Elizabeth (Clifford) Hill, and Ruby Becker. Visitation will be held Friday, March 19th, from 3-7 PM in the COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 20th, at 11 AM in the Holland Methodist Church, Partridge Rd., Holland. The family encourages memorials be made to either the American Legion - Frank H. Brink Post 607, Legion Dr., PO Box 444, Holland, NY 14080 or the Kiwanis Club of Holland, P.O. Box 297, Holland, NY. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
. Live streaming of the service will be available Saturday at 11 AM by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com/liveservices
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.