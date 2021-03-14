Menu
James VAN SPLUNDER
ABOUT
Holland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
Van SPLUNDER - James
Age 98, originally of Holland, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to the late Ruth Van Splunder; devoted father of Sandra (Donald) Henry, Deborah (John) Dresser, Timothy (Amy) Van Splunder, Mary Jo (Richard) Grubenhoff and the late James R. (Maria) Van Splunder; grandfather to ten grandchildren and great-grandfather to 14. James is also survived by a sister Marie (Richard) Wiedemann; son of the late Morris and Jobina Van Splunder; brother of the late Lenard (Emma) Van Splunder, Janet (Duane) Abbey, Cornelius (Elizabeth) Van Splunder, Elizabeth (Clifford) Hill, and Ruby Becker. Visitation will be held Friday, March 19th, from 3-7 PM in the COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 20th, at 11 AM in the Holland Methodist Church, Partridge Rd., Holland. The family encourages memorials be made to either the American Legion - Frank H. Brink Post 607, Legion Dr., PO Box 444, Holland, NY 14080 or the Kiwanis Club of Holland, P.O. Box 297, Holland, NY. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com. Live streaming of the service will be available Saturday at 11 AM by visiting www.mercadantefuneral.com/liveservices.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Comfort Funeral Home
6469 Olean Road, South Wales, MA
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Holland United Methodist Church
Partridge Road, Holland, MA
Mar
20
Burial
Holland Cemetery
MA
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Becki and Dave Kuhns
Friend
March 20, 2021
Uncle Jim was a wonderful man He was a true American hero.He was a joy to talk to.He always wanted to know what was happening in your life.He will be always be missed by myself and the Waterhouse family.
David Waterhouse
Family
March 19, 2021
Nancy Basher and family
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jimmy's passing. He and Ruthie were real salt of the earth people for all they did for the Holland community. Many fun and fond memories of Kiwanis, Holland school, and the legion. May God bless and keep him and his family.
John Kerber
March 14, 2021
