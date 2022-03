VILLAR - James PaulAge 73, of Machias, NY passed away on May 22, 2021. Husband of Mary Ann T. Panfili- Villar; brother of Anthony, Maryanne, Michael, David (Sally) and Paula Villar; daddy to four fur babies: Bimbi Joy, Tia Rose, Princi-Anabella and his recently adopted puppy, Popsicle "Poppie;" also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Rd., Yorkshire, NY 14173. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com