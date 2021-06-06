Menu
James Paul VILLAR
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
VILLAR - James Paul
Age 73, of Machias, NY passed away on May 22, 2021. Husband of Mary Ann T. Panfili- Villar; brother of Anthony, Maryanne, Michael, David (Sally) and Paula Villar; daddy to four fur babies: Bimbi Joy, Tia Rose, Princi-Anabella and his recently adopted puppy, Popsicle "Poppie;" also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Rd., Yorkshire, NY 14173. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Service
3:00p.m.
Central Baptist Church
12045 Old Olean Rd., YORKSHIRE, NY
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
Mary Anne, our deepest sympathies to you, With prayers of comfort and peace. Ken fondly remembers the Festival Chorus times.
Barbara & Ken Herkey
Other
June 30, 2021
