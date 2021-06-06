VILLAR - James Paul
Age 73, of Machias, NY passed away on May 22, 2021. Husband of Mary Ann T. Panfili- Villar; brother of Anthony, Maryanne, Michael, David (Sally) and Paula Villar; daddy to four fur babies: Bimbi Joy, Tia Rose, Princi-Anabella and his recently adopted puppy, Popsicle "Poppie;" also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Central Baptist Church, 12045 Old Olean Rd., Yorkshire, NY 14173. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.