MIKOLAJCZAK - James W.
November 28, 2020, at age 74. Loving son of the late Walter and Lorraine (nee Syroczynski); dear brother of the late Wayne; devoted cousin of Mark (Debra) Pavlock, Brian (Sandy) Pavlock, Julie (Michael) Bliss, Jennifer, Cara, Andrew (Julie) and Alex Pavlock; also survived by other cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Tuesday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Tonawanda, Wednesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful of required face coverings and social distancing. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.