WALSH - James R.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 10, 2021 at age 84. Beloved husband of 58 years to Colleen (nee McCormick) Walsh; devoted father of Molly Walsh Ortolani, Susan (Gregory) Walsh Allen, Kevin (Mary) Walsh and Michael (Alexa) Walsh; cherished grandfather of Connor Ortolani, Owen Ortolani, Natalie Allen, James Allen, Gianna Ortolani, Julia Walsh, Molly Walsh, William Allen and Cormac Walsh; loving son of the late Rose Mary and William L. Walsh II; dear brother of the late William L. (late Ruth) Walsh III; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Friday (December 17, 2021) at 10 AM. Interment Williamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Heart, Love & Soul, 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.