Jim was a great man who lived a great life lovingly serving his wife, his family, his friends, his parishes, his communities, the City of Buffalo and many surrounding areas. All his life he carried a burning desire to help people, no matter who they were or where they lived or even if he had never met them. This I know to be true. We had many wonderful times together and we will always cherish his memory as a Great Man.

John and Sharon McCormick and Family Family December 13, 2021