Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. WALSH
WALSH - James R.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 10, 2021 at age 84. Beloved husband of 58 years to Colleen (nee McCormick) Walsh; devoted father of Molly Walsh Ortolani, Susan (Gregory) Walsh Allen, Kevin (Mary) Walsh and Michael (Alexa) Walsh; cherished grandfather of Connor Ortolani, Owen Ortolani, Natalie Allen, James Allen, Gianna Ortolani, Julia Walsh, Molly Walsh, William Allen and Cormac Walsh; loving son of the late Rose Mary and William L. Walsh II; dear brother of the late William L. (late Ruth) Walsh III; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, on Friday (December 17, 2021) at 10 AM. Interment Williamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Heart, Love & Soul, 939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls, NY 14305. Online condolences offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Church
3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Walsh Family.
Ivy Rodriguez
Other
December 16, 2021
so sorry i didn`t keep in touch with jim---he gor me my onlly law job--a credit to the profeession and a template for legal conduct--a real wit and apleasure toknow him----god bless
DAN BARRY
December 13, 2021
Have never met someone with more class and with an incomparable sense of humor. Plus our reading tastes matched spot on!
Modesto and Rose Argenio
Friend
December 13, 2021
A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend. Growing up next door to Jim & Colleen, Molly, Susan, Kevin and Michael was nothing but a delight. They are family and the best neighbors one could ever ask for. We will miss this kind, funny, generous man.
Mary Pat Brennan
December 13, 2021
Colleen, Jim was my mentor in the Kairos Prison Ministry. I wanted to play golf with him in Florida where I live now. My prayers go out to you and the family.
James Connors
December 13, 2021
Susan my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dawn Wilke
Other
December 13, 2021
Dear Colleen, I'll always have a special place in my heart for uncle Jim. He was a wonderful man ...generous, jovial, and clever. My condolences to the entire Walsh family, at this time of loss. Praying for the peaceful repose of his soul, and comfort & solace for the family. Cathy & Bill Haas
Cathleen Haas
Family
December 13, 2021
Jim was a great man who lived a great life lovingly serving his wife, his family, his friends, his parishes, his communities, the City of Buffalo and many surrounding areas. All his life he carried a burning desire to help people, no matter who they were or where they lived or even if he had never met them. This I know to be true. We had many wonderful times together and we will always cherish his memory as a Great Man.
John and Sharon McCormick and Family
Family
December 13, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to Mike, Kevin, and all the Walshes -- With sympathy, John
John Tully
Friend
December 13, 2021
The Drew Family
December 13, 2021
The Tornatore Family
December 13, 2021
He was an extraordinary husband,father,grandfather and role model. I will always cherish my memories of him. Much love and prayers to the Walsh family.
Nancy Elvers
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results