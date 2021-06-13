WALSH - James M.
Passed away June 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Virginia Mary "Ginger" (Smith) Walsh; dear father of Timothy James (Lisa) Walsh, Karen Ann (Heath) Clemens and Colleen Marie Greenan; loving grandfather of Cameron, Mikaela and Elliot Walsh; Megan and Jack Clemens; John, Matthew, Erin and Sean Greenan; brother of Sister Sheila Marie Walsh, R.S.N. and the late Mary (Richard) Keane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 19th, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY. No prior visitation. Interment to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. A civil engineer, Jim retired after a 37 year career with the NYS Department of Transportation. He continued as a consulting engineer with Bergmann. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.