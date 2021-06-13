Menu
James M. WALSH
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
WALSH - James M.
Passed away June 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Virginia Mary "Ginger" (Smith) Walsh; dear father of Timothy James (Lisa) Walsh, Karen Ann (Heath) Clemens and Colleen Marie Greenan; loving grandfather of Cameron, Mikaela and Elliot Walsh; Megan and Jack Clemens; John, Matthew, Erin and Sean Greenan; brother of Sister Sheila Marie Walsh, R.S.N. and the late Mary (Richard) Keane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 19th, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY. No prior visitation. Interment to follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. A civil engineer, Jim retired after a 37 year career with the NYS Department of Transportation. He continued as a consulting engineer with Bergmann. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
129 Laverack Ave, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Jim at the NYSDOT. He was a terrific guy. He strived to do things as required by all DOT standards. He was honest and straight forward. Willing to laugh when situations struck him as funny. I liked Jim and knowing that he is gone makes me sad.
Ted Shaw
Work
June 21, 2021
dear ginger and famil;y...you have been in our prayers since we heard the sad news. as you know jim/i were buddies since 1957 and it was him who helped steer me to erie tech, since you nixed the idea of going alfred tech...ha,ha. we will all miss jim, since was a good friend and great guy. jack/sally
jack/sally spanitz
Friend
June 17, 2021
Our Sincere Condolences for the loss of your Dear Father. You are all in our prayers. May the Perpetual Lingt Shine Upon your Dad Love, Jennifer & John Propis & Family
Jennifer Propis
Friend
June 14, 2021
Dear Ginger and family....I am so sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of both you. Take care
Diane Madar
June 13, 2021
