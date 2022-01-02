Menu
James T. WALTON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
WALTON - James T.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of 43 years to Diane (nee Schaefer) Walton; devoted father of Dawn and Mark; loving son of Thomas and the late Arline; dear brother of Cheryl, Donna, and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Thursday, January 6th, from 4-7 PM, and Friday, January 7th, from 12-3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, on Saturday, January 8th, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church, Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
SS. Peter and Paul RC Church
66 E Main St., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Horst & Karen Kalchbrenner
January 3, 2022
My dearest brother Jim, You were my brother, the one I went to for advice, you taught me so many things and you were always there for me, I could lean on you if I needed (and many times I did) and you helped me get back up. And, most of all, you were my friend!! I miss you yesterday, today and all of the tomorrow's left to come. Rest now, you fought so hard and for so long! Having you as my brother was a blessing and made me a stronger person, because I learned from you! I love you and miss you dearly, Many hugs!
Cheryl Walton
Family
January 3, 2022
My maiden name is Lisa Fittry. Cheryl and I have been close friends for 44 years. My deepest condolences for the loss of Jim. He was such a kind man and loved deeply by the entire family. My prayers go out to you Diane and your family. God Bless you all during this difficult time
Joseph and Lisa Wandass
Friend
January 2, 2022
Jim was a great guy.Best friend great husband terrific dad.Many awesome memories.His family will be in our prayers .Rip Jimmy. As our family member rest with you now.
Judy Hallick and family
January 2, 2022
