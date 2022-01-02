WALTON - James T.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of 43 years to Diane (nee Schaefer) Walton; devoted father of Dawn and Mark; loving son of Thomas and the late Arline; dear brother of Cheryl, Donna, and Richard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Thursday, January 6th, from 4-7 PM, and Friday, January 7th, from 12-3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 66 E Main St., Hamburg, NY 14075, on Saturday, January 8th, at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church, Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.