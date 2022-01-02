My dearest brother Jim, You were my brother, the one I went to for advice, you taught me so many things and you were always there for me, I could lean on you if I needed (and many times I did) and you helped me get back up. And, most of all, you were my friend!! I miss you yesterday, today and all of the tomorrow's left to come. Rest now, you fought so hard and for so long! Having you as my brother was a blessing and made me a stronger person, because I learned from you! I love you and miss you dearly, Many hugs!

Cheryl Walton Family January 3, 2022