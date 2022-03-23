Menu
James H. WATZ
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
WATZ - James H.
March 22, 2022. Beloved husband of Sharon L. (nee Fenlon) Watz; dear father of Christopher (Winnie), Michael (Billie Jean) Watz and Elizabeth (James) Lakeman; loving grandfather of Isabella, Ethan, Jacob, Andrew Watz, Amelia and Jack Lakeman; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Thursday, 4-8 PM. Interment will be held privately. Jim was a Captain in the U.S. Army and spent the rest of his career as a 30 year partner in the law office of Phillips Lytle, LLC. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
