WHELAN - James R.
Of Kenmore, NY, March 23, 2021. Loving father of Matthew (Mary Anne) Whelan; grandfather of Shea and Connor Whelan; beloved son of Suzanne and the late Thomas Whelan; brother of William F., Robert (Mary), Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David and Donald (Rebecca) Whelan; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware at Victoria Blvd., Monday at 11 AM. Please meet at church. Required face masks and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Williamsville, 14221, are preferred. Condolences at live-stream of Mass at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.