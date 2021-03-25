Menu
James R. WHELAN
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WHELAN - James R.
Of Kenmore, NY, March 23, 2021. Loving father of Matthew (Mary Anne) Whelan; grandfather of Shea and Connor Whelan; beloved son of Suzanne and the late Thomas Whelan; brother of William F., Robert (Mary), Thomas (Anita), Deborah (James) Watkins, Daniel (Anne Marie), David and Donald (Rebecca) Whelan; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware at Victoria Blvd., Monday at 11 AM. Please meet at church. Required face masks and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Williamsville, 14221, are preferred. Condolences at live-stream of Mass at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's RC Church
Delaware at Victoria Blvd, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
We will always remember Jim's smile, his kindness and friendship. He liked everyone!! I know his friends - Phil, Bill and Mike cared so much and shared their golfing outings with Jim and missed his presence this past year. We send our love and condolences to Jim's family. The Zahn Family
Zahn
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Jimmy was a wonderful person and an awesome coworker. He is truly someone who will be missed.
Belinda Herring
March 25, 2021
