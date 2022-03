WILLIAMS - Rev. Dr. James

Son of Llewellyn and Hannah, died in hospice February 1, 2021. James was grateful for a full life. Born in Birmingham, AL, focused and disciplined from the start, he graduated from Parker High, joined the Air Force stationed in England, then got his degree at Morgan State University. James joined Teachers for East Africa to train in Uganda, teach in Tanzania, and be principal at Nkumbi International College in Zambia. During this time, James married Anne and had two daughters. In 1970, the family moved for his PhD in Education at SUNY Buffalo. He became principal of Woodlawn Jr High then started the Buffalo Traditional magnet school. James thrived as an educator for the next 20 years, helping students and teachers excel. An active community member, he worked with the Urban League, Men's Club at St. Phillips Church and established the Center for the Study and Stabilization of the Black Family. He started running - the Turkey Trot was his favorite race. Mid-life, James deepened his faith, becoming a deacon with the Episcopal Church. He married Lorine Salley in 1993, launching a new chapter of service and adventure. After one term on the Buffalo School Board, James was called to mission in Klerksdorp, South Africa. He was ordained a priest to be rector of St Peters Klerksdorp and St Andrews Alabama in the Diocese of Matlosane for over ten years. James and Lorine's final move was to Boulder, CO to be grandparents and active members of St Johns. James' mission was to uplift others for positive change. He had a knack for organizing and connecting people, creating communities of like-minded souls, across race and ethnicity. He had five jokes he told his whole life, but we still laughed. He loved family gatherings; we will miss watching football, having brunch, talking politics and celebrating life's milestones together. James is survived by Lorine; daughters, Malaika Walton and Tara Watkins; grandchildren, Turner, Jessica, and Quinn. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Boulder, CO when we can gather safely.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.