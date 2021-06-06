Menu
James and Joanne H. WOOD
WOOD - James J. and
Joanne H.
Of Angola, NY, James and Joanne were married 63 years and were the loving parents of Vicki Happell, James D. (Amy) Wood, Kellie LeClerc, Matthew Wood, and the late Stacie Wood. They were also the proud grandparents to Kaylea, Thomas, Samantha, Cody, Sarah, and Lauren. James was a proud UAW member who worked at the Ford stamping plant for over 40 years. Joanne returned to school and became an LPN at age 52 after raising her five children. James is survived by his two sisters Georgina (Edward) Hulings and Shirley Dodge. Joanne's two brothers Roger and Richard Kennedy (Bertha) are both previously deceased. James entered into rest on January 28, 2021 and Joanne entered into rest on June 4, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 12 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Farnham, NY. Arrangements by ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Farnham, NY
