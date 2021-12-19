Menu
James F. "Jim" ZELLER
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
ZELLER - James F. "Jim"
Of Kenmore, December 14, 2021 at the age of 85, of natural causes. Dear son of the late Sylvan and Margaret Zeller. Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Janet (nee Eobstel); two sons, Bruce (Mary) and Bryan (Michelle); devoted grandpa of Derek, Troy (Lindsey), and Maegan. Special uncle of Dan (Rachel) Zeller, Erin and Lindsay. He is also survived by his brother Stephen (Donna) Zeller and several brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. Jim had a special place in his heart for his Kenmore community, serving actively for 55 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department. As a member of the KVFD, he held many positions within the department including President and longtime Treasurer. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3 PM until 8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM followed by interment at the Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Dec
21
Interment
Acacia Park Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr Zeller was a wonderful neighbor to my late parents on Wabash Ave. He always showed genuine concern for them. From time to time l would stop by and say hello to him and Mrs Zeller whenever I was visiting Mom and Dad. He was always happy to see me and I enjoyed speaking with him about things going on in Kenmore and life on Wabash. The world would be a better place with more neighbors like him. May he rest in peace.
Michael Gardner
Friend
January 11, 2022
