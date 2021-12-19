Mr Zeller was a wonderful neighbor to my late parents on Wabash Ave. He always showed genuine concern for them. From time to time l would stop by and say hello to him and Mrs Zeller whenever I was visiting Mom and Dad. He was always happy to see me and I enjoyed speaking with him about things going on in Kenmore and life on Wabash. The world would be a better place with more neighbors like him. May he rest in peace.

Michael Gardner Friend January 11, 2022