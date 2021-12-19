ZELLER - James F. "Jim"
Of Kenmore, December 14, 2021 at the age of 85, of natural causes. Dear son of the late Sylvan and Margaret Zeller. Jim leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Janet (nee Eobstel); two sons, Bruce (Mary) and Bryan (Michelle); devoted grandpa of Derek, Troy (Lindsey), and Maegan. Special uncle of Dan (Rachel) Zeller, Erin and Lindsay. He is also survived by his brother Stephen (Donna) Zeller and several brothers and sisters in-laws, nieces and nephews. Jim had a special place in his heart for his Kenmore community, serving actively for 55 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department. As a member of the KVFD, he held many positions within the department including President and longtime Treasurer. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3 PM until 8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM followed by interment at the Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kenmore Volunteer Fire Department. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.