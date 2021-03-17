Menu
Jamie J. JAYES
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
JAYES - Jamie J.
Of West Seneca entered into rest March 15, 2021. Loving son of Arthur and Elizabeth Jayes; devoted brother of Jessica (Michael Saccomanno) Jayes; dearest companion of Kelly Krasowski; adored Godfather of Bellarose Elizabeth Milligan and Godson of Robert and Frances Daley; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins; brother from another mother of Jay Pinkert and many more loyal friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Jamie's Life will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
24 Entries
I just heard from Beth about Jamie. I'm so, so sorry for your loss.
Sandy Herdle (Schoelles)
March 31, 2021
Love, Joanne Cannan and family
March 23, 2021
Art and Betty and Jessica We are so sorry to learn of the loss of your son , your brother, your best friend. Our hearts are saddened beyond words.
Ray and Diane Thompson
March 22, 2021
Art and Betty we are so sorry for your loss. We remember Jamie always made us smile and laugh when we seen him. He will be dearly missed.
Jim & Deb McDonald
March 21, 2021
Jamie wasn't only a friend but I looked at him like he was my big brother. I don't know that my heart will ever heal after this.. I love and will miss this guy forever!!
Adam Gennuso
March 19, 2021
Art, Betty and Jessica, My heart is broken for you. May your happy memories sustain you through this difficult time. Sending prayers. Margaret
Margaret Keane
March 19, 2021
.... where do I start at the loss of my big brother and best friend...so many memories I can´t start or end...My aunt and uncle and cousin, I love you...my deepest, from the bottom of my soul may you find a way to battle through this devastating loss that has touched so many... I miss him, my cousin Jamie, my idol, my leader, my brother and my best friend...not enough words.
Eric Williams
March 18, 2021
Hi my best friend Jamie please call me if you need me I will be there in a heart beat. I love my son. So so much I won't be long
Dad
March 18, 2021
Jamie was a great kid. Always kind, always smiling, always able to bring laughter no matter the circumstance, and always willing to help others. May God comfort you in the loss of your beloved Jamie, may God welcome Jamie into His kingdom, and may we all be blessed to see Jamie again one day soon in a joyous reunion. Until that day comes, you will be missed Jamie. With sadness and love, the Randle Family
Jarrod Randle and family
March 18, 2021
Your son was good man. Always smiling. He will be missed. Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me bring love. Where there is offence, let me bring pardon. Where there is discord, let me bring union. Where there is error, let me bring truth. Where there is doubt, let me bring faith. Where there is despair, let me bring hope. Where there is darkness, let me bring your light. Where there is sadness, let me bring joy. O Master, let me not seek as much to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love, for it is in giving that one receives, it is in self-forgetting that one finds, it is in pardoning that one is pardoned, it is in dying that one is raised to eternal life. Prayer of St. Francis
Mike Sullivan
March 17, 2021
Art and Betty: We are so sorry to hear of Jamie's passing. He was a great young man who provided some great thrill's during the St. Francis football days. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Peter Talty
March 17, 2021
Betty and Art, We are so sorry you lost your wonderful son. This must be an awful time for you, but please know you, Jessica and your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Please know Jamie´s wonderful spirit touched us and we will remember him fondly. Sympathy and condolences.
Marcia and Dennis Burns
March 17, 2021
Dear Art, Betty, Jess, Mike, and Kelly- my sincere condolences during this difficult time. Have many fond memories of having beers with my former neighbors, his quarterback days, and an all around easy going and solid dude. My heart shares in your pain. Stay strong. Much love to you all.
Michael Filipetti
March 17, 2021
Our Deepest condolences go out to Jamie´s family and friends. Words can not express how truly sorry we are for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers to all at this very difficult time.
Andrea (Napieracz) Leshinskie & Family
March 17, 2021
My thoughts and condolences are with the Jayes family at this time. Jamie was always a friend I envied growing up and he will never be forgotten. God Bless...
Andrew Kos
March 17, 2021
He was truly the light of our family he was just so kind he always had an ear to listen he was always so respectful towards everyone he did everything with my brother I´m so worried about my brother to I know he´ll be greeted by my sister Patty his aunt his grandparents grandmothers and grandfathers great grand mothers and grandfathers he will be taken by the hand to the Lord and he will have peace no pain anymore he was truly like an angel on this earth I don´t know anyone who could say a bad word against him not one if you mention his name they say you´re Jamie Jayes Aunt wow he´s awesome and what a football player he did everything he tried great he wasn´t a failure at all it anything he had He was a football-Hero quarterback Until he got injured but he went on and everything he did he did great I know I will feel is presents iaround all of our family until we meet again Jamie Jayes we love you with all our hearts
Linda Jayes laity
March 17, 2021
Betty, Art & Jess..our heartfelt condolences to all. Jamie and family will remain in our intentions....DD
Dennis Dargavel
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, my condolences to the Jayes family. My thoughts are with you and the family during this time.
Kilty Brendan Cleary
March 17, 2021
Jessica, Betty & Art & family I was so heartbroken to hear the passing of Jamie. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. The wonderful memories and moments you shared together will be a blessing to your whole family. Please accept my deepest sympathies.
Marge Occhino
March 17, 2021
Along with being a great kid, fun loving and humorous' with an outgoing personality, Jamie was one the best athletes, I have ever had the pleasure to teach and coach. Our condolences to the family. T.J. & Barb Jackson
Thomas Jackson
Teacher
March 17, 2021
We offer our condolences to Jamie´s entire family and network of friends. He will be greatly missed by many.
The Eagan Family (Mike and Colleen)
March 17, 2021
Dear Betty & family, My heart aches for the loss of your beautiful son Jamie. I can't even imagine your grief. Please know you are all in my prayers & I hope you are able to find some comfort & peace in the amazing life you created. May he rest in peace.
Cindy Rustowicz
March 17, 2021
Art & Betty, Very sorry to hear about the loss of your son Jamie. Sending hugs and prayers to you and family.
Ray & Kathy Krug
March 17, 2021
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jamie.He was truly a great guy.Try to stay strong Art,Elizabeth and Jess.
The Zappia Family
March 17, 2021
