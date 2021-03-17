JAYES - Jamie J.
Of West Seneca entered into rest March 15, 2021. Loving son of Arthur and Elizabeth Jayes; devoted brother of Jessica (Michael Saccomanno) Jayes; dearest companion of Kelly Krasowski; adored Godfather of Bellarose Elizabeth Milligan and Godson of Robert and Frances Daley; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins; brother from another mother of Jay Pinkert and many more loyal friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Jamie's Life will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences with the family at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.