He was truly the light of our family he was just so kind he always had an ear to listen he was always so respectful towards everyone he did everything with my brother I´m so worried about my brother to I know he´ll be greeted by my sister Patty his aunt his grandparents grandmothers and grandfathers great grand mothers and grandfathers he will be taken by the hand to the Lord and he will have peace no pain anymore he was truly like an angel on this earth I don´t know anyone who could say a bad word against him not one if you mention his name they say you´re Jamie Jayes Aunt wow he´s awesome and what a football player he did everything he tried great he wasn´t a failure at all it anything he had He was a football-Hero quarterback Until he got injured but he went on and everything he did he did great I know I will feel is presents iaround all of our family until we meet again Jamie Jayes we love you with all our hearts

Linda Jayes laity March 17, 2021