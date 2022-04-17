SUTTER - Jamie A.
(nee Favasula)
April 13, 2022, age 43. Loving daughter of James Favasula and Deborah (Donald) Fisher; dear sister of Scott (Rachel Scott) Favasula; adored granddaughter of Gerard (late Alice) Lucano and the late Samuel (Kathryn) Favasula; caring stepsister of Tammy Fisher, Stacey Pecoraro, Jill (Chris) Kern and Craig (Kristin) Fisher; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Jamie will be missed by all. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.