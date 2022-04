SUTTER - Jamie A.(nee Favasula)April 13, 2022, age 43. Loving daughter of James Favasula and Deborah (Donald) Fisher; dear sister of Scott (Rachel Scott) Favasula; adored granddaughter of Gerard (late Alice) Lucano and the late Samuel (Kathryn) Favasula; caring stepsister of Tammy Fisher, Stacey Pecoraro, Jill (Chris) Kern and Craig (Kristin) Fisher; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Jamie will be missed by all. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com