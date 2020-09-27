Menu
Jan BUTCHERI
BUTCHERI - Jan (nee Larson)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2020 at age 68 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her ardor for teaching, and her exemplary Christianity. She loved unconditionally, she forgave immediately, and she welcomed all as friends into her circle. These threads of kinships, kindness, and empathy became the lovely tapestry of her life, their reach immeasurable. Jan was predeceased by her parents, Elmer "Red" Larson and Dorothy "Betty" (Coon) Larson. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Terry, her daughters Beth Ann (Matthew) Crvelin and Amy, her granddaughters Cameron and Kerrington, and her siblings Lynn Larson Swanson, Dawn Larson Weborg, and Jody Larson. In lieu of flowers, please remember Jan with a memorial to the Alzheimer's Association. Complete obituary and online guest registry at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
