HALL - Jan (nee Crowley)
November 29, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Fillmore "Van" Hall; dear mother of Robin (Jerry Marti) Pfalzgraf, David (Amanda) Pfalzgraf Jr. and the late Brendan Pfalzgraf; dear grandmother of David III, Jack, Will and Maggie Pfalzgraf. Funeral services will be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Brendan C. Pfalzgraf Endowed Scholarship Fund, in C/O Fordham University, 113 W. 60th Street, NY, NY 10023. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Jan's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.