Jan HALL
HALL - Jan (nee Crowley)
November 29, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Fillmore "Van" Hall; dear mother of Robin (Jerry Marti) Pfalzgraf, David (Amanda) Pfalzgraf Jr. and the late Brendan Pfalzgraf; dear grandmother of David III, Jack, Will and Maggie Pfalzgraf. Funeral services will be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Brendan C. Pfalzgraf Endowed Scholarship Fund, in C/O Fordham University, 113 W. 60th Street, NY, NY 10023. Arrangements by the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Jan's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
I just learned of Jan´s passing. I am so sorry and have wonderful memories of being together and raising our children.
Bonnie Siegfried
December 5, 2020