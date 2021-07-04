Dischner - Jane (nee O'Brien)

Age 88, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday, June 27. Born and raised in Buffalo, she moved to Syracuse in 1971. A graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, Jane was employed with the Syracuse City School District for 35 years before retiring in 1999. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and enjoyed doing puzzles and playing cards, especially Pinochle. Jane was an avid reader and loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. Jane was predeceased by her sister, Mary Heine; and brothers, Hank and Frank. Surviving are her husband, Frank; children, Laura (Jim) Loughran of Nevada, Robert (Kathleen) of Syracuse, Frank (Maureen) of Liverpool, Mary (John Diebold) Dischner of Buffalo and Jane (Thomas Kempie) Parry of Rochester; grandchildren, Kathleen Paini, Kenneth Paini, Kathleen (John) Napolitano, Emily Dischner, Kailey Parry, Daniel Parry and Lauren (Ryan) Garver; great-grandchildren, Connor Garver, Lily Garver, Jonathan Napolitano, Miguel Napolitano and Demetrius Napolitano; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, July 8 from 4-7 PM at the BURANICH FUNERAL HOME, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 9 at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.