DOSTER - Jane A. (nee Bielinski) February 19, 2021, of Lancaster. Beloved wife of Ronald K. Doster; loving mother of Mary Beth (Michael Ennis) Doster and Jeffrey (Deneen) Doster; cherished grandmother of Marc Woods and Jack Doster; sister of Dr. John (Diane) Bielinski, sister-in-law of Barbara (late Robert) Lipiec; dear niece to Aunt Virginia (late Daniel) Maloney; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Service to be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., in Jane's Memory are appreciated Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.
A year cannot diminish the positive influence Jane left behind.
Denis Uminski
Work
February 22, 2022
Dear Ron, Mary Beth, Jeff, please accept our deepest condolences on the loss of your loved one. She is now in the hands of God watching over you all.
Jim and Judi Stroud
February 28, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Jane's passing. She was a co-worker at State Parole, and, certainly, a fine person. My heart goes out to her family.
Denis Uminski
February 28, 2021
Dear Mary Beth and family, I cannot express how sorry I am for the loss of your beautiful, loving mom, grandmother and wife. Nothing prepares us for such intense loss and I pray for all of you as you go through the days, months a years ahead. My deepest sympathy to all of you. Sending love.