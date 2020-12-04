ERVIN - Jane

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Affectionately known as Ms. Jane, her life was dedicated to caring for the children of our community. She was employed for 62 years with the Buffalo Police Department as a school crossing guard at School #2, School #8 for 48 years and retired from Martin Luther King Cultural Institute, School #39 in 2014. Loving mother of Connie, grandmother to Tasha, and great-grandmother to Ameer and Avery. Ms. Ervin was preceded in death by her husband William of 64 years, her son, William Donell and a great-grandson Xavier. Online services are being held Monday, December 7, 2020 starting at 10:30 AM EST. Please refer to the Alan R. Core Funeral Home website or Alan R. Core Facebook site for participation details.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.