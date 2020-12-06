Menu
Jane ERVIN
ERVIN - Jane
Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Loving mother of Connie; grandmother of Tasha; and great-grandmother to Ameer and Avery. Predeceased by her husband William of 64 years; her son, William Donell and a great-grandson Xavier. Online and dial in services are being held Monday, December 7, 2020 starting at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. Please refer to ALAN R. CORE Facebook page or NewHopeBaptistBuffalo.org


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Connie we are so sorry for your loss and we pray that God comforts you and your family during this difficult time.
Kim for Lillian Hunter
December 5, 2020
Connie, I am sorry for your loss and wish you peace at this difficult time.
Janice Kwarta
December 4, 2020
Richard E. Clark
December 4, 2020
Richard E. Clark
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your comfort.
Grace Tate
December 4, 2020