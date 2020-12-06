ERVIN - Jane
Passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. Loving mother of Connie; grandmother of Tasha; and great-grandmother to Ameer and Avery. Predeceased by her husband William of 64 years; her son, William Donell and a great-grandson Xavier. Online and dial in services are being held Monday, December 7, 2020 starting at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. Please refer to ALAN R. CORE Facebook page or NewHopeBaptistBuffalo.org
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.