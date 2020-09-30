PRZEWLOCKI - Jane F.
(nee Wierzbieniec)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward Przewlocki; loving mother of Diane (late James Sexton) Sieminski; cherished grandmother of Paul (Andrea Esq.) Sieminski, Esq. and Dr. Mark (Dr. Sandra) Sieminski; adored great-grandmother of Maya, Anna, Nora, and Peter Sieminski; dearest sister of the late Teofil Wierzbieniec, late Henry (late Victoria) Wierzbieniec and late Cecelia (late Arvo) Toukonen; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning ,at 10:30 AM, at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Rd. and South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218 (Please assemble at Church). Mrs. Przewlocki was a proud retiree of the Lackawanna Police Department, where she worked for nearly 30 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jane's name to the Lackawanna PBA. Please share online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com