Kempa - Jane (nee Tracz)September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Konstanty; devoted mother of Diane (late Richard) Swinnich, late Edward, and the late Richard Kempa; dear grandmother of John (Mary), James (Mary Jo), and Lawrence (Michelle). Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one brother and two sisters. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden), Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Wednesday at 10 am (please assemble at church). Please share condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com