Kempa - Jane (nee Tracz)
September 2, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Konstanty; devoted mother of Diane (late Richard) Swinnich, late Edward, and the late Richard Kempa; dear grandmother of John (Mary), James (Mary Jo), and Lawrence (Michelle). Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one brother and two sisters. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden), Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Wednesday at 10 am (please assemble at church). Please share condolences online at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.