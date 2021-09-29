LYONS - Jane F. (nee Kennedy)
Of South Buffalo, NY, unexpectedly, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard J. "Bud" Lyons; loving mother of Jenny (Michael) Kindred, BJ (Jackie) Lyons, Julie Lyons-Campbell, and Kristin (Antonio) Balisteri; cherished grandma of Mikey, Alan, Emily, Joey, Ben, Kelsey, Aiden, Josh, Mason, Gryffin, Payton, Aryanna, Kayla, and the late Giovanni; adored great-grandma of Kennedy and Finley; daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (nee Makey) Kennedy; dearest sister of Patti Clayback, Bernie (Pat) Kennedy, Sharon Linch (Fred) Barlow, Eileen (Bernie Majkowski) Kennedy, and the late Betty Eagen, Peggy Hornberger, and Mike Kennedy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday, 5-8 PM and Friday, from 2-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.