LYONS - Jane F. (nee Kennedy)Of South Buffalo, NY, unexpectedly, September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Bernard J. "Bud" Lyons; loving mother of Jenny (Michael) Kindred, BJ (Jackie) Lyons, Julie Lyons-Campbell, and Kristin (Antonio) Balisteri; cherished grandma of Mikey, Alan, Emily, Joey, Ben, Kelsey, Aiden, Josh, Mason, Gryffin, Payton, Aryanna, Kayla, and the late Giovanni; adored great-grandma of Kennedy and Finley; daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (nee Makey) Kennedy; dearest sister of Patti Clayback, Bernie (Pat) Kennedy, Sharon Linch (Fred) Barlow, Eileen (Bernie Majkowski) Kennedy, and the late Betty Eagen, Peggy Hornberger, and Mike Kennedy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will be present on Thursday, 5-8 PM and Friday, from 2-8 PM, at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9:30 AM, at Our Lady Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site, 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220 (Please assemble at the Church). Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.