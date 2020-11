CRAMER - Jane M.(nee Bronold)October 29, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Allison F. "Butch" Cramer; loving mother of Barbara (Michael) Zasada and JoAnn (Thomas) Brem; cherished grandmother of Allison (Vincent) Tyler and Jeffrey (Audra) Zasada; adored great-grandmother of Una Zasada; dear sister of the late Coral Nash, Bernice Boland, Jack Bronold and Charles Bronold; caring sister-in-law of the late Donald (Katherine) Cramer; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations in Jane's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project . Jane was a member of the American Legion George F. Lamm Post, Inc. Ladies Auxiliary for over 50 years. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com