CUDZILO - Jane M.

July 22, 1981 - November 23, 2020 unexpectedly, of Kenmore, formerly of North Tonawanda. Devoted mother of Janessa M. Cudzilo; cherished daughter of Sheila M. Partsch and the late Terrence L. Partsch Sr. and the late Matthew M. Cudzilo; loving sister of Matthew J. Cudzilo and Terrence L. Partsch, Jr; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends; Jane worked as a pharmacy technician at Oishei Children's Hospital for 12 years. Funeral Services private. A Celebration of Jane's Life cut much too short will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, prayers are requested by the family. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.