Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jane M. CUDZILO
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020
CUDZILO - Jane M.
July 22, 1981 - November 23, 2020 unexpectedly, of Kenmore, formerly of North Tonawanda. Devoted mother of Janessa M. Cudzilo; cherished daughter of Sheila M. Partsch and the late Terrence L. Partsch Sr. and the late Matthew M. Cudzilo; loving sister of Matthew J. Cudzilo and Terrence L. Partsch, Jr; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and so many wonderful friends; Jane worked as a pharmacy technician at Oishei Children's Hospital for 12 years. Funeral Services private. A Celebration of Jane's Life cut much too short will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, prayers are requested by the family. Arrangements made by SABER FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Saber Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I worked with Jane at the Dental Clinic at Children´s Hospital, so sorry to hear of her loss, my prayers and condolences to her daughter and family. She will be missed by her family at Oishei Children´s Hospital.
Marla LaPiana
November 29, 2020