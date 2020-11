DEVIN - Jane M.Age 92, of Alpharetta, GA and formerly of Arcade, NY passed away on October 28, 2020. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com