Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jane Marie O'BRIEN
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
PS 206 South Park High School
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
O'BRIEN - Jane Marie
Of Hamburg, New York passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Neil James O'Brien; her parents, Henry and Elsie Bruckman; her brothers, Henry, Stanley, Robert and John Bruckman; her sister, Ruth Bruckman and her grandson, Edward Foley. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Christine), Patrick (Norine) and Howard (Lisa) O'Brien; her daughters, Christine O'Brien, Deborah (David) Bellissimo and Laurie (Jeri) O'Brien; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later time. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, To share a memory of Jane or send a condolence to the family visit online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I spent time with Jane on the golf course in Hamburg. She was a very good golfer and lots of fun to play with. She was always cheerful and had a warm heart for all. I met her husband a few times after golf and he was grateful that she was getting out to play. Sadly I lost touch with her.
Evelyn Nowacki
Friend
March 13, 2021
Dear O’Brien cousins,
What a beautiful love story your mom and dad shared even unto death. I have beautiful memories of Aunt Jane. She was always joyful and cheerful and so very talented. I am sorry for your loss but how blessed you were to have such lovely parents. She will be reunited now without any illness to her beloved Neil.
Much love
Cousin Joannie
Joanne Morreale
Family
March 4, 2021
James Bruckman
Family
March 4, 2021
Dear Christine, Michael, Howard, Patrick, Debbie, and Lori,
I was sorry to learn of your Mom’s passing so soon after your Dad passed away. I have many fond memories of them both.
Love,
Susie Leary Cain






Susie Leary Cain
Family
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results