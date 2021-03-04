O'BRIEN - Jane Marie
Of Hamburg, New York passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Neil James O'Brien; her parents, Henry and Elsie Bruckman; her brothers, Henry, Stanley, Robert and John Bruckman; her sister, Ruth Bruckman and her grandson, Edward Foley. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Christine), Patrick (Norine) and Howard (Lisa) O'Brien; her daughters, Christine O'Brien, Deborah (David) Bellissimo and Laurie (Jeri) O'Brien; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later time. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, To share a memory of Jane or send a condolence to the family visit online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.