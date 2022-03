O'BRIEN - Jane MarieOf Hamburg, New York passed away peacefully on March 1, 2021 at the age of 91. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Neil James O'Brien; her parents, Henry and Elsie Bruckman; her brothers, Henry, Stanley, Robert and John Bruckman; her sister, Ruth Bruckman and her grandson, Edward Foley. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Christine), Patrick (Norine) and Howard (Lisa) O'Brien; her daughters, Christine O'Brien, Deborah (David) Bellissimo and Laurie (Jeri) O'Brien; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later time. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital . Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, To share a memory of Jane or send a condolence to the family visit online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com