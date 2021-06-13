Menu
Jane S. PETERS
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
PETERS - Jane S.
(nee Shugerts)
June 11, 2021, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Paul N. Peters; dear mother of Paul L. (Wendy) Peters, Carol (late Jerry) Sherman, James (Betty) Peters, Suzanne Dobson and the late Bonnie Peters; also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; grandmother of the late James; sister of Kenneth (Vi) Shugerts and Ethel (late Roy) Leal. Services will be held privately. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
