PETERS - Jane S.(nee Shugerts)June 11, 2021, of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Paul N. Peters; dear mother of Paul L. (Wendy) Peters, Carol (late Jerry) Sherman, James (Betty) Peters, Suzanne Dobson and the late Bonnie Peters; also survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; grandmother of the late James; sister of Kenneth (Vi) Shugerts and Ethel (late Roy) Leal. Services will be held privately. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com