PODWIKA - Jane Marie

(nee Majeski)

Of West Seneca, NY, March 30, 2020, beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Podwika; loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Funeral services will be held at St. Gabriel's R.C. Church in Elma, NY, at 9 AM, Saturday June 26, 2021.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.