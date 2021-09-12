Menu
Jane A. PORDUM
Pordum - Jane A.
(nee Waclawski)
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on September 10, 2021, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of 57 years to Frederick; proud and beloved mother of Pamela, Dr. Laurie Pordum (Dr. Christopher McKee), and Dr. Frederick (Patricia) Pordum II; adored grandmother of Katherine, Frederick III, Sarah, Alexander, Matthew, and William; daughter of the late Anthony and Laura (nee Saj) Waclawski; dearest sister of Diana (late Larry) Roblee and the late John (Marlene) Waclawski; fond sister-in-law of Virginia (late Leonard) Antos, Francis (Rebecca) Pordum, and the late Daniel (late Theresa) Pordum; cherished by aunt Irene Eberhardt and the late Stella Zontek; also loved by several late aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 3-7PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:15AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224 (Please assemble at the Church). Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:15a.m.
Queen of Heaven Church
4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
CSEA LOCAL 903 UNIT 4
September 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. SAL AND BARBARA AROMOLA
salvatore Aromola
Friend
September 12, 2021
Heartbroken. She was a wonderful cousin. Fly with the angels my sweet cousin. The memories remain.
Patti Freling
Family
September 12, 2021
